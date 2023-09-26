'The Arc is an option' - German Derby winner Fantastic Moon in contention for Longchamp showpiece after pleasing work

German Derby winner Fantastic Moon could be supplemented for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after pleasing connections in his work on Tuesday.

Lars-Wilhelm Baumgartner, founder of the Liberty Racing Syndicate, owners of Fantastic Moon, took to X to offer a positive update on the three-year-old and stated the Arc was an option "when the sun continues to shine".

Liberty co-founder Nadine Siepmann told the Racing Post earlier this month that they had rejected "a very large offer" for Fantastic Moon and that he would skip the Arc, with trips to the US or Japan under consideration.

The son of Sea The Moon had earned quotes ranging between 10-1 and 20-1 for the Arc after sprinting clear of his rivals under Rene Piechulek when beating Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame by two and a half lengths in the Prix Niel two weeks ago.

The combination of no rain and warm temperatures has seen the ground at Longchamp continue to slowly dry out, and with the forecast looking quite settled up to Sunday, connections may get the good ground they need to run Fantastic Moon.

On X, Baumgartner wrote: "Fantastic Moon's work in Munich today was very good. The trainer will decide with the owners in Paris, based on the ground and weather, which of the three races the Derby winner will run in. The Arc is an option when the sun continues to shine."

Coral reacted to the news by putting Fantastic Moon back into their Arc betting at 12-1, and the firm's David Stevens said: "With a dry, sunny week in Paris forecast, the Arc is once again an option for Fantastic Moon, and following his German Derby and Prix Niel victories, he wouldn't be a huge price to become his country's fourth winner of the Longchamp highlight."

Sprewell will not bid for Arc glory as Jessica Harrington's colt was the sole runner not to feature after the field was whittled down to 14 at the second forfeit stage on Tuesday.

The three-year-old, who was unlucky in running when fourth in the Derby at Epsom, will likely take up his alternative option in the Prix Dollar on Saturday.

King George one-two Hukum and Westover remain on track to face unbeaten Arc favourite Ace Impact, while St Leger winner Continuous is set to be supplemented on Wednesday.

Arc forfeits on Tuesday

Sisfahan Henk Grewe

Haya Zark Adrien Fouassier

Onesto Fabrice Chappet

Simca Mille Stephane Wattel

Bay Bridge Sir Michael Stoute

Westover Ralph Beckett

Hukum Owen Burrows

Place Du Carrousel Andre Fabre

Through Seven Seas Tomohito Ozeki

Emily Dickinson Aidan O'Brien

Free Wind John and Thady Gosden

Mr Hollywood Henk Grewe

Feed The Flame Pascal Bary

Ace Impact Jean-Claude Rouget

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp, Sunday)

Coral: 3-1 Ace Impact, 4 Hukum, 6 Continuous*, Westover, 8 Feed The Flame, 12 Bay Bridge, Fantastic Moon*, 14 Through Seven Seas, 16 Simca Mille, 20 Free Wind, Mr Hollywood, Place Du Carrousel, 33 bar

*needs to be supplemented

Read these next:

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: assessing the top contenders for Sunday's big race

Trends buster? The Arc stats that Ace Impact will have to defy if he is to triumph on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.