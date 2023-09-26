Drying ground at Longchamp encourages Fantastic Moon team ahead of Arc supplementary decision

The chances of Fantastic Moon adding further quality and depth to the €5 million Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe have moved a step closer, with connections tempted by drying conditions as they mull over the decision whether to supplement at a cost of €120,000 on Wednesday morning.

An impressive winner of the Prix Niel at the expense of Feed The Flame over the Arc course and distance, Fantastic Moon ideally requires good ground or better to produce his best, conditions which Longchamp clerk of the course Charles de Cordon is cautiously optimistic he will be able to satisfy, despite admitting on Tuesday that the drying process this week has been a slow one.

The official going description on Tuesday morning moved from 3.8 to 3.7 on the penetrometer – that is from very soft to soft – and will undoubtedly have tightened again by Wednesday morning when the next reading will be taken.