France

Soul Sister and Caernarfon taken out of French Oaks as 14 remain in contention for Sunday's Classic

Soul Sister: Oaks winner sits joint-top in the Cartier Horse Of The Tear rankings
Soul Sister: will not go to France this weekendCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Oaks winner Soul Sister and the Epsom third Caernarfon will not feature in Sunday's French equivalent after being withdrawn at the second forfeit stage for the Prix de Diane Longines.

There is still set to be a strong British and Irish challenge in Sunday's Classic at Chantilly led by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Running Lion, who was a leading fancy at Epsom being withdrawn moments before the race after becoming upset in the stalls.

Novakai chased home Soul Sister when last seen in the Musidora Stakes at York in May and the Karl Burke-trained filly was also kept in along with Never Ending Story for Aidan O'Brien. She is the only representation for the master of Ballydoyle and returns to France having finished midfield last time out in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Joseph O'Brien has never won the race, but father Aidan and brother Donnacha have, and he kept Caroline Street in the contest. The daughter of No Nay Never. who is part-owned by Michael Buckley of Constitution Hill fame, was a winner at Naas last time out.

The home challenge is led by Blue Rose Cen, who took her record to six wins from eight starts when an imperious winner of the French 1,000 Guineas on her last start. Trainer Christopher Head also has Wise Girl, a winner at the track last time, in the race.

Connections of Soul Sister had said she was an unlikely runner in France, less than a fortnight on from her one and three-quarter length victory over Savethelastdance at Epsom, but Chantilly was a considered target for Caernarfon following her excellent runs in the 1,000 Guineas and Oaks for Jack Channon.

Prix de Diane Longines entries

Novakai
Jannah Rose
Pensee Du Jour
Khahira
Lindy
Tasmania
Running Lion
Never Ending Story
Caroline Street
Lady Ewelina
Romina Power
Blue Rose Cen
Wise Girl

'Out of the ordinary' and unbeaten Frankel filly Jannah Rose tipped for big run in Prix de Diane  

Oisin Murphy confident Running Lion can put Oaks nightmare behind her in big Prix de Diane clash  

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 11:45, 13 June 2023
