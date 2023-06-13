Soul Sister and Caernarfon taken out of French Oaks as 14 remain in contention for Sunday's Classic

Oaks winner Soul Sister and the Epsom third Caernarfon will not feature in Sunday's French equivalent after being withdrawn at the second forfeit stage for the Prix de Diane Longines.

There is still set to be a strong British and Irish challenge in Sunday's Classic at Chantilly led by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Running Lion , who was a leading fancy at Epsom being withdrawn moments before the race after becoming upset in the stalls.

Novakai chased home Soul Sister when last seen in the Musidora Stakes at York in May and the Karl Burke-trained filly was also kept in along with Never Ending Story for Aidan O'Brien. She is the only representation for the master of Ballydoyle and returns to France having finished midfield last time out in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Joseph O'Brien has never won the race, but father Aidan and brother Donnacha have, and he kept Caroline Street in the contest. The daughter of No Nay Never. who is part-owned by Michael Buckley of Constitution Hill fame, was a winner at Naas last time out.

The home challenge is led by Blue Rose Cen , who took her record to six wins from eight starts when an imperious winner of the French 1,000 Guineas on her last start. Trainer Christopher Head also has Wise Girl, a winner at the track last time, in the race.

Connections of Soul Sister had said she was an unlikely runner in France, less than a fortnight on from her one and three-quarter length victory over Savethelastdance at Epsom, but Chantilly was a considered target for Caernarfon following her excellent runs in the 1,000 Guineas and Oaks for Jack Channon.

Prix de Diane Longines entries

Novakai

Jannah Rose

Pensee Du Jour

Khahira

Lindy

Tasmania

Running Lion

Never Ending Story

Caroline Street

Lady Ewelina

Romina Power

Blue Rose Cen

Wise Girl

