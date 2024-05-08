Racing Post logo
premium

No dream start to Bryony Frost's French adventure as she hits the turf at Auteuil

Bryony Frost heads out aboard Raffles Nobu for her first ride in France
Bryony Frost heads out aboard Raffles Nobu for her first ride in France

Bryony Frost may have considered all sorts of changes and adjustments to her life that a move to France would entail, but horses remain horses, whatever country you're riding in.

Unfortunately that also means accidents will happen, and her second ride as retained jockey here for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede ended in all-too-familiar fashion, her mount Fret D'Estruval brought down at Auteuil's deceptively named Petit Open Ditch.

The challenge of jumping its larger cousin, the yawning Rail Ditch and Fence, will have to wait for another day, although mercifully horse and rider were none the worse for the mishap. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 8 May 2024inFrance

Last updated 19:13, 8 May 2024

