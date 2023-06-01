In-form Adrian Nicholls aiming for emotional breakthrough Group win on anniversary of his father David's death

Adrian Nicholls has already enjoyed a memorable week but hopes it can get even better with a landmark and emotional first Group success with stable star Tees Spirit in France on Sunday.

Nicholls' children, Jack and Mia, remarkably rode winners for him in the space of 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, and he is one of the most in-form trainers in Britain with a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

He heads to Chantilly for the Prix du Gros-Chene with Tees Spirit as he seeks an elusive Group-race breakthrough, having started training in 2017.

"We've only got 25 horses, so to be going over there with a live chance is really good in itself," Nicholls said. "We've had Listed success but if we can break through in those Group races would be unbelievable.

Tees Spirit, who won a Listed race and the Epsom 'Dash' last term, was sixth on his return at Naas recently. Nicholls added: "He looks great and it looks like it'll be quicker ground out there. He's come out of the Naas race really well. He was probably a bit fresh going over there after seven months off and ran with the choke out. We've got a big weekend coming up."

The North Yorkshire-based trainer won the Prix du Gros-Chene as a jockey in 2009 aboard Tax Free for his father, renowned sprint trainer David Nicholls, and admits victory would be extra special on the weekend of the sixth anniversary of his death aged 61.

He said: "Last year was the weekend five years after my dad passed and we won on Derby day. He won the Gros-Chene a couple of times, while I won it for him on Tax Free. Just to have a runner in a Group 2 on one of their biggest days in France is a feat in itself.

Adrian Nicholls and his father David 'Dandy' Nicholls celebrate a winner at Cork in 2011 Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

"It's exciting and I wouldn't swap Tees Spirit for anything else. That track will definitely suit and I'm going over with him on Thursday. It's a very exciting challenge."

Nicholls bids for more glory at Epsom on Derby day with Can To Can in the inaugural Aston Martin 3YO 'Dash' Handicap (2.45 ).

"It's a fantastic idea and whoever decided at the BHA to put this race on, it's one of their better ideas. A three-year-old sprint campaign is never that easy," he said.

"She goes down there off the back of a really nice win at Newcastle and she's a fast filly in handicap company. Hopefully she can get a high draw."

Read this next:

'I couldn't be prouder of them' - two days, two winners for Adrian Nicholls' children in remarkable run

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.