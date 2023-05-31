'I couldn't be prouder of them' - two days, two winners for Adrian Nicholls' children in remarkable run

Trainer Adrian Nicholls was filled with pride when Abate landed the opening 5f apprentice jockeys' handicap to give both of his children winners in the space of two days.

Nicholls' 16-year-old son, Jack, celebrated the first victory of his career on his first ride at Redcar on Tuesday, and under 24 hours later elder sibling Mia had a sixth success this year with the seven-year-old's one-and-three-quarter-length win.

"This is what it's all about, I couldn't be prouder of them," Nicholls said. "It's great they've both won on my horses, it's a brilliant feeling. They're both based at Eve Johnson Houghton's and she's doing a great job with them.

Abate (pink and black cap): wins at Hamilton under Mia Nicholls Credit: John Grossick

"Eve's got more horses than me and they're learning a lot each day. Without them even riding winners, it's good just to see them going on the track. I'm proud of how they're progressing, but to have two winners in two days with them I never thought it'd happen."

Based near Thirsk, Abate's success continued a fine run of form for Nicholls, who is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. Three of his last four runners have won.

"The horses have been running well for a bit but everyone knows we're a small team, so it's exciting," he added. "Please God we can keep the good run going. However, it may all be going downhill after this week!"

Drought ended

Phillip Makin ended a 51-day wait for a winner with Ganesha's shock debut success in the 5f maiden.

The 18-1 shot was a winning spare ride for Connor Beasley, who doubled up on Arkenstaar in the 1m1f handicap, after Callum Rodriguez got stuck in traffic.

