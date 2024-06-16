Unbeaten Delius 25-1 for the Arc after scoring emotional success for absent Rouget

Delius took his career record to three from three for Coolmore and Jean-Claude Rouget, whose continued absence from the racetrack owing to health issues was uppermost in the minds of all those gathered round to listen to the debrief after his defeat of Saganti in the Group 3 Prix du Lys.

Coral went 25-1 (from 40) about Delius for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the immediate aftermath of the Frankel colt's success under Christophe Soumillon, who was deputising for the injured Cristian Demuro.

"I won't hide the fact that it's a very emotional win because it's a very tough time for everyone at the yard," said Rouget's longtime assistant Jean-Bernard Roth. "The horse has been in fantastic shape this week in his work and is developing like a real racehorse. I think he'll reach his peak later in the year, in time for the important races in the autumn.

"I'm delighted we were able to go to the races with him in such wonderful condition and to win this race in these colours. As a two-year-old he was so backward, he was just big, raw and babyish. He's developed to an extraordinary extent and is turning into a very good horse."

Discussions with the Coolmore partners look likely to be geared around an autumn campaign, with the Arc the obvious target, while Roth said he was not a fan of the idea of heading to the Grand Prix de Paris next month if the summer turns into a hot one.

Arabie strikes from Burke and Crowley

The teak-tough Arabie served up the perfect pre-Ascot entree for Karl Burke and his team when galloping to a length-and-a-quarter success in the Group 3 Prix du Bois over 6f.

Jim Crowley was pushing the son of Dandy Man at halfway to keep tabs on the sweet-travelling Daylight, but Arabie proved he has class to go with his guts as he pulled clear in the final furlong, while Secret Wood ran on from the back to be second.

Burke said: "We’re delighted. He was one of the toughest colts to break in and get going and I was a bit worried there were a few fillies in the race because he knows what a filly is. But Jim said he’s never put a foot wrong the two times he’s ridden him.

"He’s a very idle horse and was only just doing enough upsides the favourite. Once the favourite came under pressure I was confident we’d keep going and keep galloping."

Despite the setback which has ruled out Fallen Angel from lining up in Friday's Coronation Stakes, Burke has an enviable hand for Ascot, while he added of Arabie: "I think he’ll stay an extra furlong if we want him to go that far but, equally, he’s not slow, he’s got gears.

"We’ll take everything into consideration and see how he comes back, but he’s one who will back up quickly, and something like the July Stakes at Newmarket could be the potential first target.

"The Acomb at York could also be a race for him now they've taken off the restriction relating to when they first run."

