Wathnan Racing's Royal Ascot team bolstered with the purchase of French Derby runner-up
Wathnan Racing's relentless pursuit of Europe's brightest talents continued when they added Prix du Jockey Club runner-up First Look to their ranks.
The Andre Fabre-trained three-year-old is yet to win in three runs this year, but took a notable step forward when second in the Chantilly Group 1 this month behind Look De Vega. That performance caught the eye of the powerful operation, who have purchased him from Ecurie Ama Zingteam.
The son of Lope De Vega could be part of Wathnan's Royal Ascot team next week, with a tilt at the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes next Thursday mooted.
Royal Ascot
Last updated
- 'His form has worked out well' - Clive Cox readying a top team of sprinters for Royal Ascot
- 'It was amazing to be part of' - King and Queen aim for more magical moments at Ascot after strengthening racing ties
- 'He's improved from his last run and looks in great physical shape'
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- Find out who remains in contention to run on day two of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed
