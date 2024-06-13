Racing Post logo
Royal Ascot
premium

Wathnan Racing's Royal Ascot team bolstered with the purchase of French Derby runner-up

First Look (number 4)
First Look (number 4) chased home Look De Vega in the Prix du Jockey Club last time outCredit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

Wathnan Racing's relentless pursuit of Europe's brightest talents continued when they added Prix du Jockey Club runner-up First Look to their ranks.

The Andre Fabre-trained three-year-old is yet to win in three runs this year, but took a notable step forward when second in the Chantilly Group 1 this month behind Look De Vega. That performance caught the eye of the powerful operation, who have purchased him from Ecurie Ama Zingteam.

The son of Lope De Vega could be part of Wathnan's Royal Ascot team next week, with a tilt at the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes next Thursday mooted.

Read the full story

Reporter

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

