'He was really impressive' - Sunway books spot in French Derby after delighting in Goodwood gallop

Sunway came through a racecourse gallop with two workmates at Goodwood on Friday evening in fine style under Oisin Murphy and trainer David Menuisier says it is now all systems go for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club a week on Sunday.

Menuisier sought reassurance after Sunway was beaten at odds-on in his prep race at Saint-Cloud, the track at which he won the Group 1 Criterium International at two.

And he got exactly that as the son of Galiway pulled well clear of the 82-rated Louis Quatorze and an unraced three-year-old at the end of a spin over nine furlongs after racing.

"I think the good ground has definitely brought him forward, which is what we felt regarding his last run," said Menuisier. "At Saint-Cloud the ground down the back straight wasn’t too bad but up the home straight it was really choppy, and he changed his action as soon as he hit that.

"That’s how the other horse managed to collar him, but as you can see, he was really impressive back on good ground today."

Murphy reported to Menuisier "he's ready" when returning on the son of Galiway, who races in the silks of his breeder Guy Pariente and is owned in partnership with Qatar Racing and Thomas Lines.

"The second horse is useful and a very good work horse, and he was beaten by half a furlong so Sunway is obviously in good shape," said Menuisier.

Sunway is a best-priced 14-1 for the Jockey Club, with Diego Velazquez heading most lists despite having the option of the Betfred Derby 24 hours earlier.

Menuisier said: "We’ve been in these situations before and wouldn’t be the first to line up in the Jockey Club having not won a race that year. Some horses take longer. I’m absolutely chuffed with that."

