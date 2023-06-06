Festival-winning French trainer David Cottin's ban for steroid use reduced on appeal

French trainer David Cottin has lost his appeal against a 12-month ban from the sport by France Galop after being implicated in the use of the steroid Dexamethasone, which was administered to four horses at his yard.

Following a hearing on Tuesday morning, the Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer has had his ban reduced to six months, with another six months suspended. His ban will run from June 20 to December 20.

During an inspection by veterinary officials on December 3, prescriptions for Dexamethasone injections for four horses were discovered. Dexamethasone has a minimum 14-day withdrawal period before a horse can race.

Before receiving his suspension in March, Cottin admitted to a mistake in the withdrawal period of an injection given to Matilda Du Berlais on October 3, 12 days before she was pulled up in the Prix Orcada at Auteuil. The prescription for Duke Chop was dated the same day as he finished seventh in the Prix Finot at Auteuil on September 13, although Cottin claimed the substance had been administered after the gelding had run.

Two more horses, Para and Madara, were alleged to have been mistakenly identified in prescriptions for Dexamethasone injections, with Cottin insisting that his head lad had read the wrong name to a vet.

All four horses have been disqualified from their finishing positions in the races, which fell within the 14-day period after the injections. The procedures mentioned on the prescriptions were for injections into either joints or between vertebrae.

Cottin, the son of trainer Philippe Cottin, was a three-time champion jockey in France before retiring from the saddle in 2017 aged 27. He also enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success as a trainer When Easysland won the 2020 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

