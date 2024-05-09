Racing Post logo
France

Godolphin's Romantic Style added to Longchamp cast as French Guineas fields are whittled down

Romantic Style and William Buick after winning the Group 3 Prix Imprudence at Deauville
Romantic Style and William Buick after winning the Group 3 Prix Imprudence at DeauvilleCredit: Scott Burton

Godolphin's Romantic Style, the ante-post favourite for the Emirates Poule D'Essai des Pouliches, has been supplemented for the French Classic at Longchamp on Sunday. 

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Romantic Style ran on strongly to make a winning return in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville last month, her third win in four starts. She beat Ramatuelle by half a length on that occasion, with the runner-up performing admirably to finish third in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last Sunday.

Appleby described a mile as Romantic Style's "maximum trip" and immediately nominated the Pouliches as her target following the daughter of Night Of Thunder's successful return. 

She was the only supplementary entry for the Pouliches, with the field reduced from 17 to 15 at Thursday's probable runners stage. Amo Racing's Manhattan Dreamer, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Buttons and Nadelia (Nicolas Caullery) were the three fillies removed from contention.

O'Brien has kept Content, a Group 3 winner last term, in contention and she is 5-1 second favourite behind 3-1 market leader Romantic Style. 

Chic Colombine (George Boughey), Kathmandu (Brian Meehan) and Fred Darling winner Folgaria (Marco Botti) are set to provide the other representation trained in Britain, while Vespertilio is set to run for Irish handler Willie McCreery. 

Henry Longfellow (left): was dominant at the Curragh
National Stakes winner Henry Longfellow is the favourite for the PoulainsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Last season's Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte was the only runner taken out of the Emirates Poule D'Essai des Poulains on the same card, with the O'Brien-trained ante-post favourite Henry Longfellow headlining 13 probable runners.

The Jean Claude Rouget-trained Puchkine has been added to the field, with Ramadan (Christopher Head) and Beauvatier (Yann Barberot) the leading French contenders for the race.

O'Brien has kept Diego Velazquez among the probable runners, while John and Thady Gosden could be doubly represented by Orne and Eben Shaddad. The Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini also features among the field.

Poule D'Essai des Pouliches (2.50 Longchamp, Sunday)

Coral: 3 Romantic Style, 4 Content, 5 Louise Proctor, Rock'N Swing, 9 Vespertilio, 10 Buttons, Chic Colombine, 12 bar

Poule D'Essai des Poulains (3.30 Longchamp, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 13-8 Henry Longfellow, 5 Ramadan, 8 Beauvatier, Dancing Gemini, Eben Shaddad, 10 Alcantor, 12 bar

Matt ButlerDeputy news editor

Published on 9 May 2024inFrance

Last updated 12:28, 9 May 2024

