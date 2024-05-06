Racing Post logo
'He always showed a lot of quality' - Ramadan pleasing Christopher Head before French 2,000 Guineas weekend bid

Ramadan and Aurelien Lemaitre won the Prix de Fontainebleau
Ramadan and Aurelien Lemaitre return after victory in the Prix de Fontainebleau

Christopher Head will be hoping Ramadan can take him back to the Classic winner's circle at Longchamp on Sunday, a week on from Ramatuelle's desperate near-miss in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. 

Nurlan Bizakov's homebred son of Le Havre is third favourite with most bookmakers for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains over the same course and distance as last month's trial win in the Group 3 Prix de Fontainebleau

Ramadan finished-off his two-year-old season when a close-up fourth behind Los Angeles over the 1m2f of the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud, but has successfully reverted to a mile this spring with wins at Saint-Cloud in the Listed Prix Omnium II and then at Longchamp.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 6 May 2024inFrance

Last updated 14:30, 6 May 2024

more inFrance
