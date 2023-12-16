'Dreams do come true' - legendary Australian jockey Damien Oliver ends remarkable career by winning race named in his honour

Damien Oliver, one of Australia's greatest ever jockeys, ended his career in remarkable fashion after winning on his final three rides, including the race named in his honour.

Oliver announced that he would be retiring earlier this year, bringing an end to a glittering career that also included an emotional Melbourne Cup success on the Dermot Weld-trained Media Puzzle in 2002. That win came just days after his brother, Jason, died in a racing accident.

On his final day riding at Ascot racecourse in Perth, Western Australia, he bowed out of the saddle on a winning note with a brilliant victory in the A$1.5 million Damien Oliver Gold Rush aboard Munhamek.

The Nick Ryan-trained eight-year-old had plenty of horses in front of him in the home straight, but Oliver found the gaps and guided him to a famous farewell success by half a length.

Oliver also struck in the previous two races, winning aboard Devine Belief in the 5½f handicap and Magnificent Andy in the 7f handicap.

Damien Oliver celebrates Melbourne Cup glory on Fiorente in 2013 Credit: Michael Dodge

"Dreams do come true, that was unbelievable. I couldn't think of a better way to finish," he told Sky Racing.

"It was death or glory at the top of the straight, but I was confident in my horse that he could take the gaps when they came. I just had to point him in the right direction. It was an unbelievable feeling."

Oliver ends his career with 3189 victories, which includes three Melbourne Cup successes, while he also landed four Caulfield Cups and two Cox Plates.

Asked how it felt to now be retired, he added: "It's a bit of relief, I suppose. Attention has not been my area and it's been overwhelming, but I got a wonderful reception today.

"It's the biggest crowd I've ever seen here today and the roars from them and the applause I got, I'll never forget it. I'll realise I'm done tomorrow when I'm nursing a hangover!"

