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South Africa

'She looked very, very fast' - Johnny Murtagh priming South African sprinting superstar for British Group 1 bid

'She looked very, very fast' - Johnny Murtagh priming South African sprinting superstar for British Group 1 bid

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York Ebor festival
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Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience
Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience
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Maddy Playle
'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain
'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain
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South Africa
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'I blacked out in the home straight' - wall of noise greets winning team as trainer and jockey shine in loud and proud Durban July
'I blacked out in the home straight' - wall of noise greets winning team as trainer and jockey shine in loud and proud Durban July
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South Africa
It powered through two world wars and a pandemic and is Africa's greatest race - why you can't miss the Durban July
It powered through two world wars and a pandemic and is Africa's greatest race - why you can't miss the Durban July
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South Africa
'To see a female jockey win it would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory
'To see a female jockey win it would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory
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South Africa
'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race
'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race
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South Africa
British syndicate eyeing up lucrative South African prize on one of the country's biggest racedays
British syndicate eyeing up lucrative South African prize on one of the country's biggest racedays
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South Africa
Top South African jockey repeatedly whips rival rider during race at Turffontein
Top South African jockey repeatedly whips rival rider during race at Turffontein
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South Africa
Top South African filly described as 'the best I've ever ridden' by leading jockey to be exported to Europe after purchase by Team Valor
Top South African filly described as 'the best I've ever ridden' by leading jockey to be exported to Europe after purchase by Team Valor
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International
In focus: Oisin Murphy's participation in South Africa's richest race an example of a country returning to the world stage
In focus: Oisin Murphy's participation in South Africa's richest race an example of a country returning to the world stage
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South Africa
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'It would be phenomenal to win' - Danny Muscutt set for another landmark with first ride in the Durban July
'It would be phenomenal to win' - Danny Muscutt set for another landmark with first ride in the Durban July
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International
South African racing comes out of 13-year isolation after EU export ban is lifted
South African racing comes out of 13-year isolation after EU export ban is lifted
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South Africa
Racecourse anger as South Africa's biggest meeting is abandoned due to power outage
Racecourse anger as South Africa's biggest meeting is abandoned due to power outage
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South Africa
Fund set up for the Moutonshoek grooms involved in road collision
Fund set up for the Moutonshoek grooms involved in road collision
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International
Fillies feature prominently on third and final day
Fillies feature prominently on third and final day
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International
'Nick Nugent is probably the most colourful auctioneer I've worked with'
'Nick Nugent is probably the most colourful auctioneer I've worked with'
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International
South Africa pushing hard for direct trade of horses with EU
South Africa pushing hard for direct trade of horses with EU
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International
Bjorn Nielsen and Form Bloodstock among buyers on day two
Bjorn Nielsen and Form Bloodstock among buyers on day two
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International
South African sale record smashed as Shadwell stock up
South African sale record smashed as Shadwell stock up
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International
'The horses at this auction are prepped in a very sympathetic way'
'The horses at this auction are prepped in a very sympathetic way'
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International
Legendary golfer Gary Player to offer colt at National Yearling Sale
Legendary golfer Gary Player to offer colt at National Yearling Sale
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International
What do the suffixes SNL and SSL stand for?
What do the suffixes SNL and SSL stand for?
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International
Sons of Camelot and Frankel add intrigue to National Yearling Sale
Sons of Camelot and Frankel add intrigue to National Yearling Sale
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International
'She looked very, very fast' - Johnny Murtagh priming South African sprinting superstar for British Group 1 bid

'She looked very, very fast' - Johnny Murtagh priming South African sprinting superstar for British Group 1 bid

icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience
Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience
icon
Maddy Playle
'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain
icon
South Africa
padlock
'I blacked out in the home straight' - wall of noise greets winning team as trainer and jockey shine in loud and proud Durban July
icon
South Africa
'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain
icon
South Africa
padlock
'I blacked out in the home straight' - wall of noise greets winning team as trainer and jockey shine in loud and proud Durban July
icon
South Africa
It powered through two world wars and a pandemic and is Africa's greatest race - why you can't miss the Durban July
It powered through two world wars and a pandemic and is Africa's greatest race - why you can't miss the Durban July
icon
South Africa
'To see a female jockey win it would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory
'To see a female jockey win it would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory
icon
South Africa
'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race
'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race
icon
South Africa
British syndicate eyeing up lucrative South African prize on one of the country's biggest racedays
British syndicate eyeing up lucrative South African prize on one of the country's biggest racedays
icon
South Africa
Top South African jockey repeatedly whips rival rider during race at Turffontein
Top South African jockey repeatedly whips rival rider during race at Turffontein
icon
South Africa
Top South African filly described as 'the best I've ever ridden' by leading jockey to be exported to Europe after purchase by Team Valor
Top South African filly described as 'the best I've ever ridden' by leading jockey to be exported to Europe after purchase by Team Valor
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International
In focus: Oisin Murphy's participation in South Africa's richest race an example of a country returning to the world stage
In focus: Oisin Murphy's participation in South Africa's richest race an example of a country returning to the world stage
icon
South Africa
padlock
'It would be phenomenal to win' - Danny Muscutt set for another landmark with first ride in the Durban July
'It would be phenomenal to win' - Danny Muscutt set for another landmark with first ride in the Durban July
icon
International
South African racing comes out of 13-year isolation after EU export ban is lifted
South African racing comes out of 13-year isolation after EU export ban is lifted
icon
South Africa
Racecourse anger as South Africa's biggest meeting is abandoned due to power outage
Racecourse anger as South Africa's biggest meeting is abandoned due to power outage
icon
South Africa
Fund set up for the Moutonshoek grooms involved in road collision
Fund set up for the Moutonshoek grooms involved in road collision
icon
International
Fillies feature prominently on third and final day
Fillies feature prominently on third and final day
icon
International
'Nick Nugent is probably the most colourful auctioneer I've worked with'
'Nick Nugent is probably the most colourful auctioneer I've worked with'
icon
International
South Africa pushing hard for direct trade of horses with EU
South Africa pushing hard for direct trade of horses with EU
icon
International
Bjorn Nielsen and Form Bloodstock among buyers on day two
Bjorn Nielsen and Form Bloodstock among buyers on day two
icon
International
South African sale record smashed as Shadwell stock up
South African sale record smashed as Shadwell stock up
icon
International
'The horses at this auction are prepped in a very sympathetic way'
'The horses at this auction are prepped in a very sympathetic way'
icon
International
Legendary golfer Gary Player to offer colt at National Yearling Sale
Legendary golfer Gary Player to offer colt at National Yearling Sale
icon
International
What do the suffixes SNL and SSL stand for?
What do the suffixes SNL and SSL stand for?
icon
International
Sons of Camelot and Frankel add intrigue to National Yearling Sale
Sons of Camelot and Frankel add intrigue to National Yearling Sale
icon
International