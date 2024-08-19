'You've got to have a go' - Shadwell take aim at City Of Troy in Juddmonte International with two-pronged attack

Shadwell toppled a short-priced, Classic-winning favourite from Ballydoyle in last season's Juddmonte International and are aiming to repeat the feat when Alflaila takes on City Of Troy in York's summer highlight.

They have landed the last two runnings of the Group 1 contest, most recently when Mostahdaf sprung a minor surprise when beating odds-on shot Paddington under Frankie Dettori, and rely upon three-time York winner Alflaila and Israr in their search for a high-profile hat-trick.

A record number of runners are set to go to post at York on Wednesday, including King George runner-up Bluestocking, who also had the option of Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks.