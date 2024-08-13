Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

'You have to choose your battles to win the war' - Sunway and Caius Chorister to skip York in favour of autumn targets

David Menuisier: eyeing the St Leger at Doncaster with Sunway
David Menuisier: eyeing the St Leger at Doncaster with SunwayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

David Menuisier will bypass next week's York Ebor festival with Sunway and Caius Chorister in favour of Group 1 targets at Doncaster and Longchamp.

Sunway is a general 10-1 for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes on day one of the meeting on Wednesday week, while Caius Chorister holds entries for the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes and Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.

However, Menuisier looks likely to bid for Classic success with Sunway next month and France in October is an option for stablemate Caius Chorister.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival