'You have to choose your battles to win the war' - Sunway and Caius Chorister to skip York in favour of autumn targets

David Menuisier will bypass next week's York Ebor festival with Sunway and Caius Chorister in favour of Group 1 targets at Doncaster and Longchamp.

Sunway is a general 10-1 for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes on day one of the meeting on Wednesday week, while Caius Chorister holds entries for the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes and Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.

However, Menuisier looks likely to bid for Classic success with Sunway next month and France in October is an option for stablemate Caius Chorister.