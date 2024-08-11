Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

'We've got him back to the same form as before Ascot' - Calandagan primed for International mission at York

Calandagan: impressive winner of the King Edward VII
Calandagan and Stephane Pasquier storm clear in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Francis Graffard will attempt to continue his remarkable form on trips to Britain this season as Royal Ascot winner Calandagan steps up his preparation for the Juddmonte International and a potential meeting with City Of Troy. 

The Aga Khan's homebred son of Gleneagles took his form to a new level when storming to a six-length victory over Space Legend in the King Edward VII Stakes and, as a gelding, connections are obliged to take a different path rather than aim for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. 

A best-priced 9-1 for the £1.25 million feature on day one of the Ebor meeting, Calandagan has been pleasing connections at home.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

France correspondent

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival