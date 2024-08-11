- More
'We've got him back to the same form as before Ascot' - Calandagan primed for International mission at York
Francis Graffard will attempt to continue his remarkable form on trips to Britain this season as Royal Ascot winner Calandagan steps up his preparation for the Juddmonte International and a potential meeting with City Of Troy.
The Aga Khan's homebred son of Gleneagles took his form to a new level when storming to a six-length victory over Space Legend in the King Edward VII Stakes and, as a gelding, connections are obliged to take a different path rather than aim for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
A best-priced 9-1 for the £1.25 million feature on day one of the Ebor meeting, Calandagan has been pleasing connections at home.
- Clive Cox hopeful lightning can strike twice for Jeff Smith when Ghostwriter takes on City Of Troy in Juddmonte cracker
- 'You can't run away from one' - Owen Burrows relishing City Of Troy challenge with course specialist Alflaila
- 'He could really be quite exciting' - Docklands set to step up in trip for stellar Juddmonte International
- Nunthorpe next for Big Evs as Mick Appleby hails 'absolutely brilliant week' after Goodwood heroics
- Derby rematch on the cards with Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy to renew rivalry in Juddmonte International
