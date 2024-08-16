- More
Leading Ebor contender Belloccio a major doubt as connections wait on rain at York
Leading Sky Bet Ebor contender Belloccio is far from a certain starter in York's big handicap on Saturday week, with connections desperate to see some rain on the Knavesmire for the Royal Ascot winner.
Belloccio joined owners Thurloe Thoroughbreds and trainer Willie Mullins after being purchased out of David Menuisier's yard for €60,000 last autumn and in two runs for his new connections has won over hurdles at Punchestown in May and on the Flat at the royal meeting.
He was a comprehensive winner of the Copper Horse Handicap under William Buick at Ascot on ground officially described as good to firm, but Thurloe managing director James Stafford is keen not to risk him on similarly quick ground at York.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- Derby heroes City Of Troy and Los Angeles on course for York on Wednesday as Aidan O'Brien finalises plans for Ballydoyle stars
- 'This has been the plan for some time' - Qatar Racing excited by Yorkshire Oaks bid for Queen Of The Pride
- White Birch set to bypass Juddmonte International as connections eye alternative Group 1 target
- Big Evs v Asfoora round three: examining the leading speedsters in next week’s Nunthorpe
- City Of Troy set to face quality field in Juddmonte International - but stablemate Los Angeles likely to head elsewhere
- Derby heroes City Of Troy and Los Angeles on course for York on Wednesday as Aidan O'Brien finalises plans for Ballydoyle stars
- 'This has been the plan for some time' - Qatar Racing excited by Yorkshire Oaks bid for Queen Of The Pride
- White Birch set to bypass Juddmonte International as connections eye alternative Group 1 target
- Big Evs v Asfoora round three: examining the leading speedsters in next week’s Nunthorpe
- City Of Troy set to face quality field in Juddmonte International - but stablemate Los Angeles likely to head elsewhere