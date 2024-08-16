Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

Leading Ebor contender Belloccio a major doubt as connections wait on rain at York

Belloccio (William Buick) wins the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot
Belloccio leads his rivals home at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Leading Sky Bet Ebor contender Belloccio is far from a certain starter in York's big handicap on Saturday week, with connections desperate to see some rain on the Knavesmire for the Royal Ascot winner.

Belloccio joined owners Thurloe Thoroughbreds and trainer Willie Mullins after being purchased out of David Menuisier's yard for €60,000 last autumn and in two runs for his new connections has won over hurdles at Punchestown in May and on the Flat at the royal meeting.

He was a comprehensive winner of the Copper Horse Handicap under William Buick at Ascot on ground officially described as good to firm, but Thurloe managing director James Stafford is keen not to risk him on similarly quick ground at York.

York Ebor festival

