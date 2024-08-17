- More
'It's been his long-term aim' - Burdett Road all set for Ebor as Knavesmire debutant James Owen eyes York glory
James Owen is hoping his first visit to York can end in triumph with stable star Burdett Road primed for Saturday's £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor.
A former Royal Ascot winner, Burdett Road landed a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Cheltenham on his second start for Owen in November and was a leading fancy for the Triumph Hurdle in March before missing the meeting with a setback.
Owned by the Gredley family, Burdett Road returned to action with an eyecatching run over 1m4f at Ascot last month and York's premier handicap over two furlongs further has been a long-term target.
York Ebor festival
- Derby heroes City Of Troy and Los Angeles on course for York on Wednesday as Aidan O'Brien finalises plans for Ballydoyle stars
- Leading Ebor contender Belloccio a major doubt as connections wait on rain at York
- 'This has been the plan for some time' - Qatar Racing excited by Yorkshire Oaks bid for Queen Of The Pride
- White Birch set to bypass Juddmonte International as connections eye alternative Group 1 target
- Big Evs v Asfoora round three: examining the leading speedsters in next week’s Nunthorpe
