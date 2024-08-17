Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

'It's been his long-term aim' - Burdett Road all set for Ebor as Knavesmire debutant James Owen eyes York glory

Burdett Road: winner of the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting
Burdett Road: a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and on course for the Ebor

James Owen is hoping his first visit to York can end in triumph with stable star Burdett Road primed for Saturday's £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor. 

A former Royal Ascot winner, Burdett Road landed a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Cheltenham on his second start for Owen in November and was a leading fancy for the Triumph Hurdle in March before missing the meeting with a setback.

Owned by the Gredley family, Burdett Road returned to action with an eyecatching run over 1m4f at Ascot last month and York's premier handicap over two furlongs further has been a long-term target. 

