- More
Ed Bethell on weather watch for Regional as trainer prepares his sprint star for Nunthorpe clash with Big Evs and Asfoora
Ed Bethell hopes the recent glorious weather in Britain will roll on to York's Ebor festival next week to let stable star Regional bid for more Group 1 glory in a thrilling sprinting clash in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
The six-year-old gave Bethell a breakthrough triumph at the highest level in last year's Sprint Cup and is being primed for another battle against Asfoora and Big Evs on August 23. He previously split that pair when runner-up in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
Regional is an 8-1 chance to claim Nunthorpe Stakes success and also bids to avenge his defeat in the 5f sprint last year, when he finished fifth behind shock winner Live In The Dream.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- 'We're taking on the best horse in Europe' - Japanese star Durezza all set for City Of Troy clash in Juddmonte
- Owen Burrows eyeing major prizes with in-form string after four winners from last six runners
- Ascot juvenile star Shareholder primed for Group 1 bid after 'pretty pleasing' workout - plus Wathnan's big York plans
- James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York
- 'We've got him back to the same form as before Ascot' - Calandagan primed for International mission at York
- 'We're taking on the best horse in Europe' - Japanese star Durezza all set for City Of Troy clash in Juddmonte
- Owen Burrows eyeing major prizes with in-form string after four winners from last six runners
- Ascot juvenile star Shareholder primed for Group 1 bid after 'pretty pleasing' workout - plus Wathnan's big York plans
- James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York
- 'We've got him back to the same form as before Ascot' - Calandagan primed for International mission at York