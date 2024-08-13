Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

Ed Bethell on weather watch for Regional as trainer prepares his sprint star for Nunthorpe clash with Big Evs and Asfoora

Trainer Ed Bethell
Ed Bethell: trainer of RegionalCredit: John Grossick

Ed Bethell hopes the recent glorious weather in Britain will roll on to York's Ebor festival next week to let stable star Regional bid for more Group 1 glory in a thrilling sprinting clash in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

The six-year-old gave Bethell a breakthrough triumph at the highest level in last year's Sprint Cup and is being primed for another battle against Asfoora and Big Evs on August 23. He previously split that pair when runner-up in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Regional is an 8-1 chance to claim Nunthorpe Stakes success and also bids to avenge his defeat in the 5f sprint last year, when he finished fifth behind shock winner Live In The Dream.

