York Ebor festival
premium

Derby heroes City Of Troy and Los Angeles on course for York on Wednesday as Aidan O'Brien finalises plans for Ballydoyle stars

Sue Magnier was among those celebrating City Of Troy's Eclipse success
City Of Troy with connections following his Eclipse success

Ballydoyle are set to unleash several of their stars at York's Ebor festival next week, with Derby heroes City Of Troy and Los Angeles both set to appear at the Knavesmire on Wednesday.

City Of Troy will bid for his fourth Group 1 in the Juddmonte International Stakes following a sensational display at Epsom on his penultimate start and victory by a length from subsequent German Group 1 winner Al Riffa in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown six weeks ago.

 In the preceding contest, the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, Los Angeles is poised to make his first appearance since landing the Irish Derby in June after being supplemented for the race on Thursday. He could be joined by stablemate Illinois who finished runner-up in the Grand Prix de Paris last month.

Read the full story

