There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season

Okay, we're starting to believe you now, Aidan. We thought you might be telling porkies after the Guineas; we came around a bit after the Derby; but then there was that Sandown slog in the Eclipse where he looked as though he wouldn't put the nails in Frankel's shoes. This was different, though. There was a dollop of 'wow' served on a side plate next to this year's Juddmonte International .

It wasn't poured all over it like the day Frankel made the 122-rated Farhh and the 124-rated St Nicholas Abbey look very ordinary, but, in smashing Sea The Stars' track record, City Of Troy provided us with a performance of proper substance from start to finish.

It wasn't so much the fact that he won and became only the second colt to complete the Derby-Eclipse-Juddmonte International treble, more the way he did it. There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in a big Group 1. It takes guts to win like that. Not just from the horse, but from the rider too.