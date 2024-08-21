- More
There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
Okay, we're starting to believe you now, Aidan. We thought you might be telling porkies after the Guineas; we came around a bit after the Derby; but then there was that Sandown slog in the Eclipse where he looked as though he wouldn't put the nails in Frankel's shoes. This was different, though. There was a dollop of 'wow' served on a side plate next to this year's Juddmonte International.
It wasn't poured all over it like the day Frankel made the 122-rated Farhh and the 124-rated St Nicholas Abbey look very ordinary, but, in smashing Sea The Stars' track record, City Of Troy provided us with a performance of proper substance from start to finish.
It wasn't so much the fact that he won and became only the second colt to complete the Derby-Eclipse-Juddmonte International treble, more the way he did it. There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in a big Group 1. It takes guts to win like that. Not just from the horse, but from the rider too.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- 'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- Analysis: it's staggering to see City Of Troy just 4-1 for Breeders' Cup Classic - he makes no appeal
- Watch: York Ebor festival day two preview and tipping show with ace judges Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Smart View: find out who is the top-rated filly in the Yorkshire Oaks
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- 'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- Analysis: it's staggering to see City Of Troy just 4-1 for Breeders' Cup Classic - he makes no appeal
- Watch: York Ebor festival day two preview and tipping show with ace judges Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Smart View: find out who is the top-rated filly in the Yorkshire Oaks
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races