Analysis: it's staggering to see City Of Troy just 4-1 for Breeders' Cup Classic - he makes no appeal
The Juddmonte International is a 'win and you're in' for the Breeders' Cup Classic, but if that's where City Of Troy ends up he'll make no appeal from a punting point of view, and it's staggering to see he's now just 4-1 for the race.
His York performance was high class. However, going from the front around a big, flat track was ideal for his long-striding, powerful, galloping nature. He lowered the track record set by Sea The Stars in the 2009 International by almost a second, but a strong wind was helping the runners along.
City Of Troy might not get such an ideal set-up again, and he almost certainly won't get it at Del Mar, a small circuit by comparison and where, on dirt, he'd face much more fierce competition for a prominent pitch. He's never raced on dirt and is not sure to handle it judged on his action.
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
