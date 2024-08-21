Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

Analysis: it's staggering to see City Of Troy just 4-1 for Breeders' Cup Classic - he makes no appeal

City Of Troy impressed in the Juddmonte but
City Of Troy impressed in the Juddmonte but would he be suited by dirt?Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The Juddmonte International is a 'win and you're in' for the Breeders' Cup Classic, but if that's where City Of Troy ends up he'll make no appeal from a punting point of view, and it's staggering to see he's now just 4-1 for the race.

His York performance was high class. However, going from the front around a big, flat track was ideal for his long-striding, powerful, galloping nature. He lowered the track record set by Sea The Stars in the 2009 International by almost a second, but a strong wind was helping the runners along.

City Of Troy might not get such an ideal set-up again, and he almost certainly won't get it at Del Mar, a small circuit by comparison and where, on dirt, he'd face much more fierce competition for a prominent pitch. He's never raced on dirt and is not sure to handle it judged on his action. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Raceday Editor

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival