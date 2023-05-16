'These are the races you want to be riding in' - Danny Muscutt relishing Dante ride on Canberra Legend
Canberra Legend: Fielden Stakes winner runs in the Dante Stakes on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker
A strong showing by Canberra Legend in Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (3.35) at York promises to give Daniel Muscutt an enviable hand in next month's Derby.
Muscutt has partnered the unbeaten James Ferguson-trained colt to both his wins, including when striking in the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket's Craven meeting last month.
But he is also the regular rider of live Betfred Derby fancy Dubai Mile, who, like Canberra Legend, is available at a best-priced 16-1 for the Epsom Classic on June 3.
Matt RennieReporter
Published on 16 May 2023Last updated 15:00, 16 May 2023
