'These are the races you want to be riding in' - Danny Muscutt relishing Dante ride on Canberra Legend

A strong showing by in Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes () at York promises to give Daniel Muscutt an enviable hand in next month's Derby.

Muscutt has partnered the unbeaten James Ferguson-trained colt to both his wins, including when striking in the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket's Craven meeting last month.

But he is also the regular rider of live Betfred Derby fancy Dubai Mile, who, like Canberra Legend, is available at a best-priced 16-1 for the Epsom Classic on June 3.