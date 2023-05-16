'I've had depression and anxiety, I'm looking for a change of luck' - meet the man behind Duke of York hope The Astrologist

Troy Corstens is not afraid to admit the last ten months of his life have been a mix of pain and anguish following a horror cycling crash, but the man behind a rare runner for Australia at York on Wednesday hopes it can be the day his luck will change.

The joint-trainer, who is on the licence with father Leon, was left unconscious following the frightening incident in July which left him with injuries to his skull, brain, nose and eyes among others. He candidly admits he has not fully recovered from the incident, enduring an ongoing struggle with depression and anxiety which was triggered by the head trauma.

While the yard's star sprinter The Astrologist has been a welcome distraction during a difficult spell, Corstens was unable to watch him run in Dubai as he broke his leg on a skiing trip in Japan just days before the race.