Why this horse can win the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Group 1 Betfred St Leger (3.35) is the big race of the weekend and headlines Doncaster's headline meeting. Here our experts provide their tips and 1-2-3s for the Classic . . .

Forecast odds: 3-1

By Sam Hardy

There has been much hype around Arrest since his second in a Group 1 in France at the end of his two-year-old campaign, and he followed that up with an emphatic win in the Chester Vase on his first run this season.

The bookies immediately installed him as favourite for the Derby, but he has struggled on fast ground since. If the going turns soft by the time of the race he would be hard to beat and he is my best bet of the weekend.

Arrest 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Forecast odds: 4-1

By James Hill

Arrest could yet get his ground on Saturday so the Gosden camp's confidence in Gregory, despite a defeat at York last time, is pretty telling. This colt is a proper stayer and there have been three winners of the Queen's Vase who have gone on to score here since 2013.

Continuous beat the selection last time, but he was getting 3lb and had the race run to suit. His stamina is not guaranteed and Savethelastdance would surely have provided a stronger challenge from Ballydoyle.

Gregory 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Desert Hero (left) beats Chesspiece in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

Forecast odds: 5-1

By Maddy Playle

Desert Hero did well to win the Gordon Stakes last time as he was repeatedly halted in his run against a top-class performer in Chesspiece. That race has an excellent record of producing stars, and was won by subsequent St Leger hero Conduit in 2008. He has a potent turn of foot for a stayer, which should translate well to this race.

Queen's Vase winner Gregory can reverse Great Voltigeur form with Continuous, who was hugely favoured by the pace of that contest.

Desert Hero 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Forecast odds: 4-1

By Stuart Redding

Only four stables are set to be represented, but this still looks a competitive running of the season's final Classic. Continuous is the one I like.

He came up short in the Prix du Jockey Club, but his five other starts have been much better and he took his form to a new level when winning the Great Voltigeur at York three weeks ago. Aidan O'Brien's colt proved far too strong for Gregory so it is quite surprising to see that rival currently trading as favourite.

Continuous 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

St Leger: 1-2-3 predictions

Sam Hardy

1 Arrest

2 Continuous

3 Gregory

James Hill

1 Gregory

2 Continuous

3 Arrest

Maddy Playle

1 Desert Hero

2 Gregory

3 Middle Earth

Stuart Redding

1 Continuous

2 Middle Earth

3 Gregory

Betfred St Leger (3.35 Saturday, Doncaster)

Paddy Power: 3 Arrest, 10-3 Continuous, 4 Gregory, 5 Desert Hero, 8 Middle Earth, 10 Chesspiece, 12 Tower Of London, 25 Alexandroupolis, 50 Denmark

