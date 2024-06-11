Winning the Gold Cup would be 'absolutely huge' says Willie Mullins as jumps goliath reveals team for Royal Ascot

Willie Mullins has said it would be "absolutely huge" to win his first Ascot Gold Cup and the goliath of the jumping game is likely to be doubly represented in Flat racing's staying showpiece on Thursday week as Absurde could join stablemate Vauban in the £650,000 event.

It has already been an annus mirabilis for Mullins, who has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Champion Hurdle and the Grand National this year, but 2024 could be about to get even better as Vauban will lead a classy Closutton army, which could be six-strong, into battle at Royal Ascot.

It is 11 years since Mullins came within a neck of Ascot Gold Cup glory when Simenon was narrowly thwarted by the late Queen's Estimate, while Burning Victory was a close-up fourth to Kyprios two years ago.