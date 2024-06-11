Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 SligoHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 SligoHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Winning the Gold Cup would be 'absolutely huge' says Willie Mullins as jumps goliath reveals team for Royal Ascot

Willie Mullins: runs Vauban and Absurde in the Copper Horse Handicap
Willie Mullins: could have a six-strong team at Royal Ascot next weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

Willie Mullins has said it would be "absolutely huge" to win his first Ascot Gold Cup and the goliath of the jumping game is likely to be doubly represented in Flat racing's staying showpiece on Thursday week as Absurde could join stablemate Vauban in the £650,000 event.

It has already been an annus mirabilis for Mullins, who has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Champion Hurdle and the Grand National this year, but 2024 could be about to get even better as Vauban will lead a classy Closutton army, which could be six-strong, into battle at Royal Ascot. 

It is 11 years since Mullins came within a neck of Ascot Gold Cup glory when Simenon was narrowly thwarted by the late Queen's Estimate, while Burning Victory was a close-up fourth to Kyprios two years ago. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

inRoyal Ascot

iconCopy
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot