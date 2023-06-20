Who does Frankie Dettori ride on the Tuesday of Royal Ascot and what are their chances?

Frankie Dettori's final Royal Ascot kicks off with a bumper book of top-class rides, including Inspiral and 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean, on Tuesday. Here, we assess their chances . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot: Queen Anne Stakes

Forecast odds: 15-8f

A three-time Group 1 winner, Inspiral is just one of two runners making their seasonal reappearance in the Queen Anne. However, she easily won the Coronation Stakes at last year's royal meeting off the back of an absence so there are not many concerns about her ability fresh.

Dettori has ridden the daughter of Frankel to five victories and this race should set up ideally for her to showcase her telling turn of foot late on.

Spotlight comment

Highly talented filly; impressive in the Coronation Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.05 Royal Ascot: Coventry Stakes

Odds: 7-2

It looks a hot Coventry but Dettori partners this son of Bungle Inthejungle, who has won both his starts. They included a victory in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes, a race which Caravagio won in 2016 before Coventry glory at the royal meeting.

Both his victories have been by small margins and while he is certainly not flashy, he is tough and that will count for a lot in a competitive field like this.

Spotlight comment

Battling winner of Group 3 at the Curragh; may not have reached his limit just yet

Givemethebeatboys 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

3.40 Royal Ascot: King's Stand Stakes

Odds: 9-2

This John Ryan-trained four-year-old progressed throughout last season, winning twice over this course and distance (one a handicap, one a Listed race) alongside a Listed success at Doncaster, while he finished the season landing the Group 3 Mercury Stakes at Dundalk.

There were plenty of positives to take from his seasonal reappearance third in the Palace House Stakes and while he needs to improve to win a race of this nature, he is clearly going the right way.

Spotlight comment

Improving and acts well over course and distance; useful third on reappearance and open to some improvement

Manaccan 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John Ryan

4.20 Royal Ascot: St James's Palace Stakes

Odds: 2-1f

This year’s 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean is a two-time Group 1 winner under Dettori and he’s been kept fresh for this by trainer Andrew Balding. The son of Frankel has fared well with the draw in stall one and any rain that may fall between now and then can be seen as a positive.

He has improved with every start and he'll need to be at his very best again as this is a deep field that features Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington and the unexposed Cicero's Gift.

Spotlight comment

Stuck on well to win the 2,000 Guineas; very progressive and straightforward; big player

Chaldean 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Andrew Balding

5.35 Royal Ascot: Wolferton Stakes

Odds: 7-2

A four-year-old gelding who runs in the royal colours of the King and Queen. He finished second in last year’s Britannia at the royal meeting and filled that same position on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket, when he made eyecatching late headway.

Saga has a little to find on ratings in this Listed contest but he’s drawn low and clearly has a lot of natural ability.

Spotlight comment

Very good second to King Of Conquest on return; went close in Britannia last year; player

Saga 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

6.10 Royal Ascot: Copper Horse Handicap

Odds: 5-1

A French recruit for the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable. He finished seventh in a Group 3 at Longchamp on his last Flat start but this is set to be his first outing on the level for Mullins.

He won a novice hurdle at Killarney on his yard debut and the market support that has come for this horse is worth noting.

Spotlight comment

Two-time French Flat winner; one of two for top Irish yard; no surprise to see a big run

Absurde 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: W P Mullins

