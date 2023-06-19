Frankie Dettori Lucky 15 tips: four horses to consider in a Royal Ascot multiple this week

Frankie Dettori will ride at Royal Ascot for the final time this week. He enjoyed his biggest day in the saddle at the track in 1996 when he rode seven winners from seven races and he'll want to finish with his best Royal Ascot yet. Here, we highlight four horses worth considering for a Frankie Dettori Lucky 15 this week . . .

Race: Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 Royal Ascot, Tuesday, June 20)

Forecast odds: 7-4jf

Last year's Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral is Frankie Dettori's opening ride at Royal Ascot this year. She's a three-time Group 1 winner who was last seen finishing sixth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Her best run last season came first time up at Royal Ascot on quick ground and it could just be that catching her fresh sees her in the best light. She's the second highest-rated runner in the field, but importantly being a filly she receives weight from the rest.

Cover and a patient ride are crucial on the straight track at Ascot and that is vital when it comes to this filly. She can be keen in her races and Dettori will need to get her settled to give her a live chance in what looks an open running of the Queen Anne Stakes.

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, Tuesday)

Forecast odds: 2-1

A son of Frankel who has improved with each career start, winning the 2,000 Guineas under Dettori last time out and bringing a strong profile to this Royal Ascot Group 1.

Dettori has won this race four times and he'll be hoping to replicate his 2,000 Guineas-St James's Palace Stakes double he achieved in 2016 on the Hugo Palmer-trained Galileo Gold.

That won't be an easy feat, however, as he lines up in a deep field, including Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington and the unexposed Cicero's Gift.

Chaldean 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Andrew Balding

Race: Queen's Vase (5.35 Royal Ascot, Wednesday)

Forecast odds: 7-4

This John and Thady Gosden-trained colt easily cleared away in the closing stages of the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on May 26 on what was just his second career start, still learning throughout the race.

He's an imposing three-year-old who has the size and scope to continue progressing, while better can be expected on a more galloping track like Ascot. Dettori famously steered Golden Horn, this horse's sire, to Derby glory in 2015 and he takes over from Robert Havlin, who has ridden him in his two starts thus far.

Gregory 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: Hardwicke Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, Saturday)

Forecast odds: 3-1

A three-time Group 2 winner who has a record of 6-8. She won the Lancashire Oaks with plenty in hand at Haydock last season, overcoming plenty of trouble in running and a long absence.

Unfortunately that was her only run of the season and we had to wait until May this year before seeing her on a racecourse again. That run came at York when she dropped in trip to land the Middleton Fillies' Stakes.

That form has already been franked by the sixth Sea Silk Road and we can expect this five-year-old mare to improve considerably back up in distance.

Free Wind 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

