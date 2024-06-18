- More
'We got a bit of stick for bringing her over' - Asfoora's connections vindicated on a great day for the Aussies at Ascot
This year there was just the one. Next year there will surely be more. Asfoora was not just Australia's only runner at this year's royal meeting, she was also the Australian sprinter even Australians seemed to believe was not good enough to win. Now that she has won, the floodgates may open.
With no offence intended, Asfoora is no Nature Strip, the magnificent speed machine who became his nation's fifth King's Stand Stakes champion two years ago. He came to Ascot with a personal best Racing Post Rating of 126 and duly smashed it and the opposition. Asfoora had never posted an RPR higher than 120 and had been defeated in all six of her domestic Group 1 missions, but she won in style with the top two home-team hopes Regional and Big Evs in second and third.
Here was the reminder that their horses are simply faster than ours, even when the horse they bring is not actually their best. To take on the challenge of sending a thoroughbred to the other side of the world is one that requires bravery and deep pockets but Asfoora's triumph will surely get plenty of Australian owners and trainers thinking.
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
