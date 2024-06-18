Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:45 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:45 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'We got a bit of stick for bringing her over' - Asfoora's connections vindicated on a great day for the Aussies at Ascot

Trainer Henry Dwyer celebrates with Oisin Murphy after Asfoora's win in the King Charles III Stakes
Trainer Henry Dwyer celebrates with Oisin Murphy after Asfoora's win in the King Charles III StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

This year there was just the one. Next year there will surely be more. Asfoora was not just Australia's only runner at this year's royal meeting, she was also the Australian sprinter even Australians seemed to believe was not good enough to win. Now that she has won, the floodgates may open.

With no offence intended, Asfoora is no Nature Strip, the magnificent speed machine who became his nation's fifth King's Stand Stakes champion two years ago. He came to Ascot with a personal best Racing Post Rating of 126 and duly smashed it and the opposition. Asfoora had never posted an RPR higher than 120 and had been defeated in all six of her domestic Group 1 missions, but she won in style with the top two home-team hopes Regional and Big Evs in second and third.

Here was the reminder that their horses are simply faster than ours, even when the horse they bring is not actually their best. To take on the challenge of sending a thoroughbred to the other side of the world is one that requires bravery and deep pockets but Asfoora's triumph will surely get plenty of Australian owners and trainers thinking.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Senior writer

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers