Uninspiring: popular mare blows out again as feature race takes place without course commentary

What was that about, Inspiral , eh? In Royal Ascot's clash of the mercurial talents, it was the mare who gave her backers a nightmare experience, while Auguste Rodin returned to his best and became the first Derby winner since Royal Palace to follow up in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Few can have tried that double, because it requires staying in training at four and showing top-class form at a shorter distance. Auguste Rodin has obviously had his bad days but delivering Group 1 glory at a sunny Royal Ascot means all sins can be forgiven.

Getting home up that hill with two French raiders in pursuit looked like hard work. But he was a Derby winner and so, of course, he was equal to it.