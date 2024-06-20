- More
The Coronation is a cracker but for punters this could be another day built around Willie Mullins
Thank heavens for the footy. In particular, thank heavens for Poland and Austria, whose late-afternoon Euros clash is being televised on ITV1. As a result, the Coronation Stakes has been brought forward 40 minutes to a 3.45pm kick-off.
Given the mouthwatering nature of this year's day-four centrepiece, the less time we have to wait for it the better.
It would certainly have been a shame to deny ITV's main channel viewers the chance to see a showdown between the 1,000 Guineas winner, the filly who perhaps should have won the 1,000 Guineas, the filly who actually did win the French 1,000 Guineas and the Ballydoyle filly who was soundly defeated in the Irish 1,000 Guineas but is now hot favourite to prove herself queen of this classy pack.
- Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day four of Royal Ascot
- 5.05 Ascot: can Indelible be another winning favourite in the Sandringham? Key analysis and quotes for the fillies' handicap
- 5.40 Ascot: 'We know he's better than that' - Aidan O'Brien hoping Diego Velazquez can bounce back to form in King Edward VII Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He could be open to a lot of improvement' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Commonwealth Cup
- 4.25 Ascot: Willie Mullins unveils latest Diamond in bid for more Royal Ascot glory in Duke of Edinburgh
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day four betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- Get £130 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Ladies' Day racing at Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab up to £300 for this week of the tournament
