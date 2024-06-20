The Coronation is a cracker but for punters this could be another day built around Willie Mullins

Thank heavens for the footy. In particular, thank heavens for Poland and Austria, whose late-afternoon Euros clash is being televised on ITV1. As a result, the Coronation Stakes has been brought forward 40 minutes to a 3.45pm kick-off.

Given the mouthwatering nature of this year's day-four centrepiece, the less time we have to wait for it the better.

It would certainly have been a shame to deny ITV's main channel viewers the chance to see a showdown between the 1,000 Guineas winner, the filly who perhaps should have won the 1,000 Guineas, the filly who actually did win the French 1,000 Guineas and the Ballydoyle filly who was soundly defeated in the Irish 1,000 Guineas but is now hot favourite to prove herself queen of this classy pack.