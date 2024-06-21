- More
No Taylor Swift but Porta Fortuna and Fairy Godmother sprinkle the stardust as O'Briens keep it in the family
There was an interesting rumour circulating before racing that global icon Taylor Swift could be a surprise guest.
The pop sensation is in the UK on her European tour and given Ascot is hardly a million miles away from Wembley, it seemed entirely feasible she would stop by on her way through.
If Swift did manage to sneak in, she kept an amazingly low profile but alas, it was always likely this particular rumour would be filed under wishful thinking. Still, even in her absence, the day was nonetheless defined by a star with a US connection in the shape of the ultra-consistent Porta Fortuna.
Royal Ascot
Last updated
- Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes: 'They don't run horses that don't deserve to be here' - Barrons work their magic with Pilgrim
- Class act Calandagan comes to the rescue for France with astonishing burst of speed under Stephane Pasquier
- King Edward VII Stakes: 'Pretty special' Calandagan romps home on rollercoaster day for French trainer Francis Graffard
- Minimal showers expected at Ascot as track waters overnight
- Sandringham Stakes: 'She's coming of age, just like her jockey' - Loughnane's brilliant week continues with Soprano's success
