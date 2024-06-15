Racing Post logo
'My instinct is telling me he could be very nice' - Queen's Vase hope Birdman heads Ascot team for Jessica Harrington

Jessica Harrington with Alpha Centauri after winning the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas
Jessica Harrington: has high hopes for Birdman in the Queen's VaseCredit: Patrick McCann

The unbeaten Birdman will lead a large Jessica Harrington army into battle at Royal Ascot next week as he contests the Queen's Vase and aims to give the leading dual-purpose trainer a fourth winner at the royal meeting on Wednesday.

Harrington's Ascot team will be housed at Seven Barrows as her great friend Nicky Henderson will be her host for the week.

Birdman is two from two and is 5-1 with Ladbrokes for the Group 2 over 1m6f following a smooth success in the Listed Yeats Stakes at Navan in mid-May. He has already been gelded so can't run in the Irish Derby and Harrington immediately nominated the Queen's Vase afterwards.

