Mitbaahy heads Charlie Hills's sprinting trio for Royal Ascot as trainer bids for more Group 1 glory
Charlie Hills claimed a shock triumph in last year's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and he hopes a repeat success will come as no surprise this time as he aims three of his leading sprinters at Group 1 targets at Royal Ascot.
The Lambourn trainer won at the meeting last year with Khaadem, who swooped late in the prestigious sprint to score under Jamie Spencer at odds of 80-1.
While the eight-year-old is on track to defend his title in two weeks, Hills's bid for a repeat success is headed by stablemate and 10-1 shot Mitbaahy following his victory in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh at the end of last month.
