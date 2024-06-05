Mitbaahy heads Charlie Hills's sprinting trio for Royal Ascot as trainer bids for more Group 1 glory

Charlie Hills claimed a shock triumph in last year's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and he hopes a repeat success will come as no surprise this time as he aims three of his leading sprinters at Group 1 targets at Royal Ascot.

The Lambourn trainer won at the meeting last year with Khaadem , who swooped late in the prestigious sprint to score under Jamie Spencer at odds of 80-1.

While the eight-year-old is on track to defend his title in two weeks, Hills's bid for a repeat success is headed by stablemate and 10-1 shot Mitbaahy following his victory in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh at the end of last month.