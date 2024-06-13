'Maxime is very confident' - Facteur Cheval heads to Queen Anne in good shape as trainer Jerome Reynier seeks elusive first British success

French trainer Jerome Reynier will bid for an elusive first win in Britain next week with his Royal Ascot team, headlined by leading Queen Anne candidate Facteur Cheval.

The five-year-old has twice raced in Britain, finishing second in the Sussex Stakes under Maxime Guyon and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot under Mickael Barzalona last season.

Reynier is hopeful the son of Ribchester can go one better on his return to Ascot granted a stronger pace and a change in tactics.

“He ran so well in the QEII but the ground conditions were tough,” said Reynier.

“He needs pace and I was quite upset with the ride. I’d have loved to have seen him following Big Rock instead of being at the back and having to make a huge effort.”

Reynier expects the Queen Anne to be run to suit the general 4-1 chance, who produced his best performance off a strong pace in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, when he denied a host of world-class talent to win his first Group 1 at 20-1.

“He came back from Dubai in really good shape,” said the trainer. “No-one cared about him over there, he was just an outsider. They said the trip was too long and the ground too firm, but he showed the world he was one of the best on turf.

“He never lets you down. When you go racing with him there’s not a single doubt about him giving his best. And he’s done everything – quick ground, heavy ground, straight courses, right-handed, left-handed – he’s an amazing athlete.

“Now he’s more mature and ready to run even better. Maxime is looking forward to riding him again and he’s very confident.”

Darlinghurst: set to run in the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday

Reynier also saddles general 8-1 shot Darlinghurst in the St James’s Palace Stakes and 25-1 chance Zarakem in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

“Darlinghurst has been improving so well,” he said of the Group 3 Prix de Guiche winner.

“It’s going to be tough with the three Guineas winners, but if he can follow a horse with his high cruising speed, no matter the opposition, he will run really well.”

On Group 2 winner Zarakem, Reynier said he expended too much energy early in Prix Ganay, and that he will be held up in the hope of striking late.

Reynier, who also came close to Group 1 Ascot success with Skalleti in the 2020 Champion Stakes, is not feeling pressure heading into what could be a fantastic week for the French.

“A first win in Britain during the Royal Ascot meeting would be unreal, but I'm pretty cool," he said, adding: "It’s only pleasure and great to share with friends. We’ve been organising the French tent in the car-park for after the races and we’ll enjoy the moment.”

Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 Royal Ascot, Tuesday)

William Hill: 3 Inspiral, 7-2 Facteur Cheval, 4 Charyn, 11-2 Big Rock, 10 Audience, 16 Docklands, Maljoom, 20 bar

