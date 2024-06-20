Racing Post logo
Magnier's love for the Gold Cup shines bright as an act of kindness shows what makes Aidan O'Brien so special

Kyprios is just too good at the end of an epic Gold Cup
Kyprios is just too good at the end of an epic Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

To win a Gold Cup, even the brilliant must be brave. Kyprios proved conclusively he is both as Ascot came alive to savour a spectacle worthy of one of this sport's oldest yet most glittering jewels.

Although not the most valuable of Royal Ascot's 35 prizes, the Gold Cup deservedly remains the meeting's centrepiece. It was once unfashionable and appeared vulnerable to the interference of those who believed its distance was too long, too punishing, too dated. Yet the Gold Cup has enjoyed decades of revival, thanks in no small part to the enthusiasm and support of the sport's two superpowers. The people behind Coolmore and Godolphin unashamedly adore the Gold Cup. How fitting, therefore, that two of their warriors dominated the historic marathon's latest epic denouement.

They had been here before, eight months earlier and a few metres to the right when fighting out the finish of the British Champions Long Distance Cup on Ascot's hurdles track. On that occasion it was Trawlerman who emerged triumphant, although the rival he defeated by a neck was on just the second outing of his comeback mission. In gaining revenge over Trawlerman and becoming only the third horse ever to regain the Gold Cup, it was mission accomplished.

