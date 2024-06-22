- More
liveRoyal Ascot 2024: day five updates, going news, market movers and more - Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes headlines Saturday's card
Summary
- Seven races on day five of Royal Ascot on Saturday
- The feature race: the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45)
Today's line-up
Let's look forward to an excellent final day at Royal Ascot. Here's today's race schedule:
2.30: Chesham Stakes
3.05: Hardwicke Stakes
3.45: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
4.25: Jersey Stakes
5.05: Wokingham Stakes
5.40: Golden Gates Stakes
6.15: Queen Alexandra Stakes
Market movers: support for Believing in Queen Elizabeth II
Believing has already run well at Royal Ascot, finishing fourth in the King Charles III Stakes, and has been backed into 7-2 favourite for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45).
He represents George Boughey, who was off the mark for the week on Friday as Cachet won the Sandringham.
2.30
Motawahij 8-1 (from 12s)
3.05
Missed The Cut 10-1 (from 12s)
3.45
Believing 7-2 (from 6s)
5.05
Dark Trooper 5-1 (from 7s)
6.15
Run For Oscar 3-1 (from 5s)
Sell out Saturday
The crowds have been up on every day so far at Royal Ascot and Saturday is a sell out.
So far the attendance across the first four days has increased by 6,216 from last year, representing a 3.1 per cent increase.
|2024
|2023
|+/-
|Tuesday
|43,791
|41,848
|+ 4.6%
|Wednesday
|40,163
|37,158
|+8%
|Thursday
|62,538
|61,660
|+1.4%
|Friday
|57,743
|57,353
|+0.68%
|Saturday
|-
|68,128
|-
The Cheltenham Festival, meanwhile, dropped by 11,000 compared to 2023 in March.
Going update: ground remains good to firm
The ground at Ascot remains good to firm.
There was only a few drops of rain overnight and 4mm of watering was put on the straight course and 3mm added to the round track.
It is likely to stay dry during the action, with only a chance of a light shower.
Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "The ground is good to firm. We had a few spots of rain overnight but nothing that measured in the rain gauge. We may get a shower but it's very minimal and due to clear up with some sunny spells later."
GoingStick readings: stands' side 8.6, centre 8.8, far side 8.5, round course 7.7
Non runners: Kinross out
A notable early non-runner this morning, Kinross will miss the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45) due to the going, which remains good to firm.
Trueshan is also out of the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.15) due to the quick conditions.
2.30
3 Chilly Breeze (lame)
6 Harvey (not eaten up)
12 Seaplane (abnormal scope)
3.45
4 Kinross (going)
5.05
23 Aleezdancer (going)
25 Gorak (not eaten up)
5.40
3 Arabic Legend (going)
5 Balmacara (going)
7 Primo Lara (cast in box)
6.15
1 Trueshan (going)
12 Ndaawi (going)
14 Grand Providence (going)
Welcome
It is the final day of Royal Ascot and get set for a super Saturday at the meeting.
The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45) is the highlight with Mill Stream and Believing vying for favouritism in the final Group 1 of the day.
Elsewhere, the Chesham at 2.30 is another race I'm drawn to having been won by Pinatubo and Churchill in recent years.