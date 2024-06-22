Today's line-up

The ground at Ascot remains good to firm.

There was only a few drops of rain overnight and 4mm of watering was put on the straight course and 3mm added to the round track.

It is likely to stay dry during the action, with only a chance of a light shower.

Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "The ground is good to firm. We had a few spots of rain overnight but nothing that measured in the rain gauge. We may get a shower but it's very minimal and due to clear up with some sunny spells later."

GoingStick readings: stands' side 8.6, centre 8.8, far side 8.5, round course 7.7