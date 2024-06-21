The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on the final day at Royal Ascot on Saturday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Saturday . . .

Isle Of Jura (3.05 Ascot)

The four-year-old son of New Approach enjoyed a strong campaign in the Middle East and put that form to good use when winning a Listed race at Goodwood last month. He yielded a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process and there still looks more to come from him. Trained by George Scott, Isle Of Jura proved he handled a step up to 1m4f when winning a Listed event on his final start in Bahrain, so the return to that distance should be no issue. The quick ground is something he should relish and he has every chance of being involved at the finish of this wide-open Group 2 contest.

Boiling Point (4.25 Ascot)

Boiling Point has been a regular solid performer for Roger Varian in his six starts and has every chance of outrunning his odds once again. He was unfortunate not to win the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes on his final start last season as he had the lead but lost out by a short head on the line to Alyanaabi. He travelled well when second at Newmarket on his return this year, before following up with a second career win at the track a month later. He has done most of his running on dry ground, so the quick conditions should see him run well, while the yard knows what it takes to win this having done so with Molatham in 2020.

Run For Oscar (6.15 Ascot)

The Charles Byrnes-trained nine-year-old looked to be travelling like a train on the run for home in this race last year, but he was given no room to pass and he had to settle for third. That effort came on quick ground and you'd like to think this has been the plan for him set out by his trainer. As well as been a proven stayer over hurdles, he has won some big pots on the Flat, including the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in 2022, and this is a big opportunity for him to run another huge race. He ran into a couple of smart rivals in two starts at Navan and the Curragh this season, but those efforts will have set him up perfectly for this.

