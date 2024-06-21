Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Georgia vs Czech Republic: Claim £120 in free bets on Saturday's Euro 2024 game in Group F with BetMGM & William Hill

Georgia vs Czech Republic: Bag £120 in free bets on Saturday's Euro 2024 game

Georgia and the Czech Republic clash in a fascinating Euro 2024 game from Group F in a fixture you can follow live on BBC One from 2pm, and two of the UK's leading bookmakers are offering free bets and bonuses.

Which nation will win on Saturday to delight their fans? There’s all to play for, and we are here to highlight the best promotions and specials you can benefit from. It’s all together in one place, and you can grab the best offers now.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
CLAIM OFFER

18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
CLAIM OFFER

New customers only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Simply click any of the above links on this page to your chosen bookmaker and claim your bonus.

Georgia vs Czech Republic preview

These sides have never met in competitive action, meaning we’ll also witness a little piece of sporting history when they kick off. But which team will get off the mark with a win and bolster their chances of escaping the group?

BetMGM and William Hill are offering free bets which you can use on the Georgia vs Czech Republic match. You can claim your bonus now by choosing a bookmaker and clicking the link before registering an account, depositing funds, placing your first bet and securing your welcome bonus using your mobile or laptop.

Claim your welcome bonus at one bookmaker or join multiple apps and claim the free bets offered to new players. It's up to you and there are some great deals at your fingertips.

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bet to spend on Georgia vs Czech Republic

Here are the steps that you can follow in order to sign up with either William Hill or BetMGM and grab your Euro 2024 Free Bets:

  1. Sign up to the bookmaker via any of the sign-up links in this article
  2. Click the Sign Up (or similar) button on their homepage
  3. Create a username and password
  4. Make a qualifying deposit using a card
  5. Make a minimum bet on any sport at the required qualifying odds.

Are there any special offers for new customers during Euro 2024?

Yes, many bookmakers offer special promotions for new customers during Euro 2024, such as welcome bonuses or enhanced odds for first-time bets.

Can existing customers also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, existing customers can also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers, as bookmakers often provide promotions for both new and existing users throughout the tournament.

What are the terms and conditions associated with Euro 2024 betting offers?

The terms and conditions vary depending on the specific promotion but may include wagering requirements, minimum odds requirements, maximum bet limits, and eligibility restrictions.

Are there any restrictions on which matches or markets I can use the betting offers for?

Some promotions may be specific to certain matches or markets, so it's essential to read the terms and conditions carefully to understand any restrictions.

How do I claim a Euro 2024 betting offer?

To claim a Euro 2024 betting offer, follow the instructions provided by the bookmaker, which may involve signing up for an account, making a qualifying deposit, or entering a promo code.

Do I need to use a promo code to access Euro 2024 betting offers?

Some betting offers may require you to enter a promo code during the registration or deposit process, so be sure to check the terms and conditions for any specific requirements.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inEuro 2024

