John Gosden hopes Queen Anne favourite Inspiral can recapture yard's 'rhythm' as trainer laments weak Classic crop

Inspiral and Kieran Shoemark at the July Course on Saturday morning
Inspiral and Kieran Shoemark at Newmarket's July course on Saturday morning

John Gosden is hoping Royal Ascot can help his championship-winning team recapture a "rhythm" that has been missing so far this Flat season, and with Inspiral likely to be leading the charge in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day.

Gosden, who with his son Thady clinched last year's trainers' title, admits that a weak bunch of three-year-olds has impacted on the early part of their season but is hoping some of the older brigade can plug the gap, beginning on day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday week.

The Gosdens, fourth in this season's early title-race standings, were given access to the July course for the first time this year on Saturday morning to work Inspiral (Kieran Shoemark) who covered a mile behind Lord North (Robert Havlin) and Laurel (Kieran O’Neill) and finished nicely on top.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

inRoyal Ascot

