'I took a fortune on that' - David Jennings spends a day shadowing on-course bookmaker Ray Mulvaney in pitch one

Ray Mulvaney has just taken a fist full of cash and somebody has whispered something in his ear.

The 50-year-old Dubliner, proud owner of pitch one in the betting jungle at Ascot for the last 15 years, turns round to his clerk and says: "Four-grand to two the four horse."

The four horse is Elite Status, an uneasy favourite for the opening Norfolk Stakes on Gold Cup day but now a loser in Mulvaney's book.