'He looks a monster to me' - who do the bookmakers like at Royal Ascot?

Are you on Notable Speech or Rosallion in the St James's Palace?

Pat Cooney, bet365 Notable Speech beat Rosallion on merit at Newmarket, so has to be the choice here. I suppose being on the round course this time makes it different, but Notable Speech has won at Kempton, which consolidates his advantage. I'd be wary of thinking this is a match between the pair, though, as there are plenty of other talented horses in the race.

Barry Orr, Betfair Neither, and I'll be laying them both on the Betfair Exchange. Rosallion confirmed Guineas form with Haatem in Ireland, and Notable Speech beat him fair and square. With a vastly improved display from Henry Longfellow expected, plus Metropolitan supplemented, I'm happy to take them on.

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports Even allowing for race-fitness, the way Notable Speech put Rosallion away in the Guineas leaves me confident he's the one. Rosallion got a lovely, covered run tucked away whereas the winner had been squeezed leaving the stalls and had to make his challenge down the outside. I expect to see a different Henry Longfellow too. You can put a line through the French run, it was messy.