- More
'He looks a monster to me' - who do the bookmakers like at Royal Ascot?
Are you on Notable Speech or Rosallion in the St James's Palace?
Pat Cooney, bet365 Notable Speech beat Rosallion on merit at Newmarket, so has to be the choice here. I suppose being on the round course this time makes it different, but Notable Speech has won at Kempton, which consolidates his advantage. I'd be wary of thinking this is a match between the pair, though, as there are plenty of other talented horses in the race.
Barry Orr, Betfair Neither, and I'll be laying them both on the Betfair Exchange. Rosallion confirmed Guineas form with Haatem in Ireland, and Notable Speech beat him fair and square. With a vastly improved display from Henry Longfellow expected, plus Metropolitan supplemented, I'm happy to take them on.
Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports Even allowing for race-fitness, the way Notable Speech put Rosallion away in the Guineas leaves me confident he's the one. Rosallion got a lovely, covered run tucked away whereas the winner had been squeezed leaving the stalls and had to make his challenge down the outside. I expect to see a different Henry Longfellow too. You can put a line through the French run, it was messy.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- Ascot 'very likely' to water both the straight and round courses on Monday after drying day
- 'The clock doesn't lie' - Robert Havlin insists Audience's Lockinge win was no fluke and is hopeful of repeat effort in Queen Anne
- Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot
- Top international jockeys win visa race to ride for British trainers at Royal Ascot
- Brazilian jockey-turned-trainer Raphael Freire given BHA go-ahead to saddle Amo Racing runners at Royal Ascot
- Ascot 'very likely' to water both the straight and round courses on Monday after drying day
- 'The clock doesn't lie' - Robert Havlin insists Audience's Lockinge win was no fluke and is hopeful of repeat effort in Queen Anne
- Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot
- Top international jockeys win visa race to ride for British trainers at Royal Ascot
- Brazilian jockey-turned-trainer Raphael Freire given BHA go-ahead to saddle Amo Racing runners at Royal Ascot