Confirmed runners and riders for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday

King Charles III Stakes fourth Believing will make a quick turnaround to contest the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45 ) on Saturday. The George Boughey-trained four-year-old was beaten a length and a half by Asfoora over five furlongs on Tuesday and will now tackle the six-furlong trip that has yielded three of her four career victories.

Believing will receive 3lb from her 13 rivals in the feature Group 1 on the final day of Royal Ascot, with the exception of fellow fillies Swingalong and Vadream . The latter also contested the King Charles III, beating just one rival under Kieran Shoemark who keeps the ride.

Vadream's trainer Charlie Fellowes is also represented by The Wizard Of Eye , who made a successful stable debut in last month's Victoria Cup and will be ridden by Ryan Moore for the first time.

Mill Stream will bid to confirm the form of his narrow Duke of York Stakes win over Shouldvebeenaring and Washington Heights . Shouldvebeenaring was beaten only a nose by Mill Stream in that Group 2 with Washington Heights, who made a successful reappearance in the Abernant Stakes on his previous start, in fourth.

Art Power and Khaadem have a bit to find with Mill Stream on their meeting on the Knavesmire last month but both are proven at Group 1 level at Ascot. Art Power pipped Kinross by a head on soft ground in the Champions Sprint Stakes in October and reopposes that runner-up on much quicker going.

Meanwhile, the Charlie Hills-trained Khaadem goes for back-to-back wins in this £1 million event having been a shock 80-1 winner under Jamie Spencer last year. Spencer instead rides Khaadem's stablemate Mitbaahy , who beat subsequent King Charles III second Regional when landing a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, for the same ownership of Jim and Fitri Hay.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Art Power David Allan

Jumby Charles Bishop

Khaadem Oisin Murphy

Kinross Rossa Ryan

Mill Stream William Buick

Mitbaahy Jamie Spencer

Quinault Richard Kingscote

Shartash James Doyle

Shouldvebeenaring Sean Levey

The Wizard Of Eye Ryan Moore

Washington Heights Tom Eaves

Believing Daniel Tudhope

Swingalong Clifford Lee

Vadream Kieran Shoemark

