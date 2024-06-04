Big Evs will face 'toughest assignment yet' when he bids for a second Royal Ascot win in King Charles III Stakes

Mick Appleby is preparing stable star Big Evs for his "toughest assignment yet" when the sprinter bids to justify favouritism in the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

The three-year-old built on a dazzling juvenile season with success in the Listed Westow Stakes at York last month and will seek to make a winning return to the royal meeting following his victory in the Windsor Castle Stakes last year.

Big Evs is a best-priced 4-1 shot for the Group 1 sprint over 5f, but Appleby, who was third in the race last year with Annaf, is not taking this year's opposition for granted.