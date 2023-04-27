Teahupoo hardens as favourite for Grade 1 feature before day three of the Punchestown festival

Day three of the Punchestown festival is headlined by the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle ( ), where Sire Du Berlais will bid to continue his domination of the staying ranks following success at Cheltenham and Aintree.

Here, we look ahead to the action and keep you updated with everything you need to know before the first race at 3.40.

Teehupoo has hardened as favourite for the feature race on Thursday as he bids to overturn the form with Sire Du Berlais in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

The Robcour-owned six-year-old has been cut into 9-4 (from 5-2) to return to winning ways for Gordon Elliott and Jordan Gainford after finishing third at the Cheltenham Festival on his last start.

Festival winner Sire Du Berlais seeks to continue his stellar form in the top-level staying contest, having proved his 33-1 success in March was no fluke by landing the Liverpool Hurdle 12 days ago.

The 11-year-old has drifted to 13-2 (from 11-2) to sit fourth in the market behind Monkfish and Klassical Dream, who aims to land his third consecutive success in the 2m7½f race for Willie Mullins.

However, the biggest market mover for the Grade 1 test is Meet And Greet, who has been backed into 16-1 (from 28) for the stable of Oliver McKiernan.

The ride of Phillip Enright is yet to score in seven starts since February 2022 but has only finished outside the top four on one of those occasions, mostly recently claiming fourth behind Sire Du Berlais at Aintree.

Posted at 12.20pm

Market movers

3.40

Broomfield Bijou 8-1 (from 12)

5.25

Teahupoo 9-4 (from 5-2)

Meet And Greet 16 (from 25)​​

7.45

Ballyburn evens (from 11-8)

Posted at 12.20pm

Non-runners

3.40

Captains Nephew (coughing)

Golf Marin (going)

Ideal Pal (ran yesterday)

Posted at 12.20pm

More from day two of the Punchestown festival:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

