Gavin Cromwell runner halved in price as day one of Punchestown festival begins

The opening day of the five-day Punchestown festival begins on Tuesday afternoon, with the Grade 1 William Hill Champion Chase () and the Champion Novice Chase () the standout contests.

Here, we look ahead to the action and keep you updated with everything you need to know before the first race at 3.40.

Path D'Oroux shortens in betting for Cromwell

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Path D'Oroux has received significant support in the market for the Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle () this afternoon.

The six-year-old, who has won three of his six starts under rules but was last seen being pulled up in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham, has halved in price to 8-1, having been 16-1 with most firms overnight.

A pair of JP McManus-owned runners in Brazil and Tekao head the market, although another leading fancy Merlin Giant has drifted slightly this morning.

Energumene hardens as Champion Chase favourite

Paul Townend celebrates victory in the Champion Chase on Energumene Credit: Michael Steele

For a second successive year, Energumene heads into the Grade 1 William Hill Champion Chase () on the back of a victory in the Cheltenham equivalent.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the nine-year-old won his fifth Grade 1 after a ten-length success over Captain Guinness. Energumene dispatched six other rivals at the festival last year before going on to win this race and the bookmakers have him as the odds-on favourite to do so again.

He is 3-10 (from 2-5) with bet365 to land the Grade 1, while he is 1-3 with William Hill and BetVictor for success. Gentleman De Mee is second in the market at 5-1 with most firms.

Meanwhile, Facile Vega is a steady favourite for the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle () and is a general 8-13 shot to return to winning ways after finishing second in he Supreme and a surprising fifth of six at the Dublin Racing Festival.

In the final Grade 1 of the day, the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (), Journey With Me has shortened to 9-4 having been 11-4 with most firms overnight. The seven-year-old, who will be ridden by Rachael Blackmore, tasted Graded success for the first time in the Grade 3 Directors Plate Novice Chase at Naas last month.

Willie Mullins trains four of the six in the field and there is little to separate his trio of Appreciate It, Classic Getaway and Sir Gerhard in the market.

Market movers

4.50

Path D'Oroux 8-1 (from 16)

5.25

Energumene 3-10 (from 2-5)

6.35

Journey With Me 9-4 (from 11-4)

7.10

Vital Island Evs (from 5-4)

Subset 22-1(from 40)

7.45

Downmexicoway 9-4 (from 7-2)

Ninth Loch 5-2 (from 4-1)

Non-runners

5.25: Rebel Gold

6.00: Speculatrix

Day one at Punchestown:

