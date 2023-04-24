Energumene expected to win - but who does Willie Mullins think might pose the biggest danger?

The rain arrived right on cue for Energumene before the Champion Chase and the weather gods have once again answered Willie Mullins' prayers with a wet Monday morning ensuring the meeting is set to begin on yielding to soft ground.

That said, Energumene did win this race 12 months ago on good to yielding and it was the joint-best display of his entire career according to Racing Post Ratings.

You get the impression Energumene is always happiest when there is mud flying, though, and it will take something special to dethrone him here if he shows up in the same sort of form as he was in at Cheltenham last month.

His second Champion Chase was achieved in even more impressive fashion than his first. If anything, he is getting better. A frightening thought for his five rivals here.

Mullins said of that exhibition from Energumene at Cheltenham: "I was particularly pleased how he did it there. He’d been working like that at home. We were all a little disappointed with him at the rescheduled Clarence House but we learned so much that day. The white fences might have upset him and we sharpened up tactics as well. I think he’s a fair sort to do what he did two years running and in the manner he did it in Cheltenham. Those ground conditions are very helpful to him as well."

He added: "We're hoping he can pick up where he left off at Cheltenham. He seems in good form after his run and the rain that fell should really suit him."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi and Gentleman De Mee

Gentleman De Mee may be the one to give Energumene most to do. He unfortunately missed Cheltenham but that might be to his advantage here as he comes here fresh on a track that will suit his style of running. If there's one to upset the favourite, he could be the one. Blue Lord disappointed in the Ryanair and would have to put that behind him to tackle the top two. Similar comments apply to Chacun Pour Soi, but he's won the race before and we feel he deserves to take his chance.

Pat Foley, trainer of Rebel Gold

The original plan was to go to Fairyhouse for the Grade 2, but he had a bit of a setback. He had a slight muscle strain so we didn’t want to take the chance on it in Fairyhouse but we’re happy with him now. The most realistic goal is probably to finish fourth but even if he finishes sixth of the six, you’re picking up prize-money. If he’d had a proper clear run, I’d be going there hoping to beat one or two of them but we’re not going to be in any way disappointed wherever he finishes.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Magic Daze

It's a big step up for her, but we said we'd give it a go. Why not? What happened at Cheltenham was totally out of character for her. She's the most genuine mare you could find. She just got a bit wound up before the start. It was just a blip and I'd be confident it won't happen again.

