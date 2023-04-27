Confirmed runners and riders for the two Grade 1s on the final day of the Punchestown festival

There will be no Honeysuckle, but otherwise Saturday's Grade 1 Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle () will be a fascinating rematch of the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The second from that race, Love Envoi, heads the field this time around and will have to confirm her superiority over Queens Brook (third), Echoes In Rain (fourth), Brandy Love (fifth), Epatante (eighth) and Shewearsitwell (ninth).

The seven-runner field is completed by last year's Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Anna Bunina, who instead contested the County Hurdle at the meeting and finished ninth to Faivoir.

Love Envoi went down fighting by just a length and a half to Kenny Alexander's great mare last month and will be bidding to capture her first top-level success for Harry Fry. With her regular rider Johnny Burke injured, she will be partnered for the first time by Mark Walsh.

Epatante, who was third in this race last year, disappointed at the festival but put in an improved performance when fourth to stablemate Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle last time. She was sent off favourite last year but also found another from her own stable too strong then when beaten by Marie's Rock.

The admirable Queens Brook will attempt to take her Punchestown record to three wins from four starts after another commendable Cheltenham effort, while Paul Townend has plumped for the ride on Echoes In Rain, indicating she is the pick of the Willie Mullins-trained trio.

Lossiemouth: one of the stars on show at Punchestown on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

The Irish champion trainer will saddle the hot favourite for the day's other Grade 1 later on in the card when Lossiemouth lines up for the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle ().

The filly stamped her class on the Triumph Hurdle at the festival and will have three stablemates to take on this time, including old foe Gala Marceau, who was second at Cheltenham but had beaten her previously at the Dublin Racing Festival. The Triumph seventh Cinsa and Zarak The Brave complete the Closutton team.

The latter is owned by Simon Muir and Isaac Souede, who also run the consistent Adonis winner Nusret. Enjoy The Dream impressed when lowering the colours of Blood Destiny in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse last time and takes another step up, while Your Honor and Jacovec Cavern complete the field.

Anna Bunina Simon Torrens

Brandy Love Patrick Mullins

Echoes In Rain Paul Townend

Epatante TBC

Love Envoi Mark Walsh

Queens Brook Keith Donoghue

Shewearsitwell Danny Mullins

Jacovec Cavern Sean Flanagan

Nusret JJ Slevin

Your Honor Gavin Brouder

Zarak The Brave Daryl Jacob

Cinsa Brian Hayes

Enjoy The Dream Darragh O'Keeffe

Gala Marceau Danny Mullins

Lossiemouth Paul Townend

