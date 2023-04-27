Confirmed runners and riders for the Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday

Jonbon will make his first start in open company on Saturday when he faces a field of four rivals in the Celebration Chase () at Sandown.

The triple Grade 1 winner will run just two weeks after a resounding success in the Maghull Novices' Chase and will bid to enhance his record at the Esher track following his success in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase in December.

The JP McManus runner has suffered just one defeat this season to El Fabiolo in last month's Arkle but bounced back in emphatic fashion at Aintree, storming home for a wide-margin victory under Aidan Coleman to notch his ninth win from 11 starts.

Victory would mark Nicky Henderson's sixth success in the race and would follow the likes of Sprinter Sacre and Altior, who claimed the race four times between from 2016 to 2019.

Seeking to match Altior's record of three wins is Greaneteen, who will be partnered by Harry Cobden in his bid for a hat-trick.

The nine-year-old triumphed by 12 lengths last year when sent off a short-priced favourite but has been denied on his last three starts this season, finishing a well-beaten third to Energumene in the Champion Chase last time out.

Captain Guinness, who finished ahead of Greaneteen at the Cheltenham Festival, will also reoppose for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore while Funambule Sivola and Editeur Du Gite make up the remainder of the field.

runners and riders

Captain Guinness Rachael Blackmore

Editeur Du Gite Niall Houlihan

Funambule Sivola Charlie Deutsch

Greaneteen Harry Cobden

Jonbon Aidan Coleman

Scottish National star returns

Kitty's Light will seek to make a winning return just one week on from his triumph in the Scottish National after he was declared among a field of 18 for the bet365 Gold Cup ().

The Christian Williams-trained runner will carry a stone less than at Ayr last Saturday and will escape a 6lb rise for that winning performance.

Scottish Grand National winner Kitty's Light will bid to double up at Sandown Credit: John Grossick

The seven-year-old was third in the £160,000 handicap last year behind Hewick, with runner-up Musical Slave also declared for Philip Hobbs and Aidan Coleman.

Frodon, who has posted some gallant topweight handicap performances this season, will line-up at the head of the weights once more under Bryony Frost, with Paul Nicholls also declaring Enrilo and the hat-trick seeking Broken Halo.

Recent Boyne Cup winner Annsam will make his first start at Sandown for Evan Williams while Ireland will also be represented by the Gordon Elliott-trained The Goffer, who was pulled up in the Irish Grand National last time out.

runners and riders

Frodon Bryony Frost

The Goffer Sean Bowen

Annsam Adam Wedge

Tea Clipper Stan Sheppard

Certainly Red Caoilin Quinn

Kitty's Light Jack Tudor

Annual Invictus Freddie Gordon

Revels Hill Kevin Brogan

Enrilo Harry Cobden

Moroder Michael Nolan

Organdi Sam Twiston-Davies

Coolvalla Rex Dingle

Broken Halo Tom Buckley

Musical Slave Aidan Coleman

Mucho Mas Kielan Woods

Court Master Beau Morgan

D'Jango Sean Houlihan

Red Happy David Noonan

Hewick makes Sandown return

Shark Hanlon has opted to skip the bet365 Gold Cup with his stable star Hewick, who instead heads a field of seven for the bet365 Oaksey Chase ().

The eight-year-old was absent from Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup won by Fastorslow due to ground conditions and will now line-up in the Grade 2 contest over a bid to repeat his bet365 Gold Cup success from last year. Hewick will be partnered by Rachael Blackmore for the first time.

Hewick: winner of the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at the meeting last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Paul Nicholls, who has won the race for the last three years, will saddle McFabulous and Solo, with the latter the pick of Harry Cobden.

First Flow will make just his third start of the season after falling in the early stages of the Ascot Chase in February under David Bass, while Topham runner-up Fantastic Lady also features for Nicky Henderson.

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.