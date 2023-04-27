Confirmed runners and riders for the Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday
Jonbon will make his first start in open company on Saturday when he faces a field of four rivals in the Celebration Chase (1.40) at Sandown.
The triple Grade 1 winner will run just two weeks after a resounding success in the Maghull Novices' Chase and will bid to enhance his record at the Esher track following his success in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase in December.
The JP McManus runner has suffered just one defeat this season to El Fabiolo in last month's Arkle but bounced back in emphatic fashion at Aintree, storming home for a wide-margin victory under Aidan Coleman to notch his ninth win from 11 starts.
Victory would mark Nicky Henderson's sixth success in the race and would follow the likes of Sprinter Sacre and Altior, who claimed the race four times between from 2016 to 2019.
Seeking to match Altior's record of three wins is Greaneteen, who will be partnered by Harry Cobden in his bid for a hat-trick.
The nine-year-old triumphed by 12 lengths last year when sent off a short-priced favourite but has been denied on his last three starts this season, finishing a well-beaten third to Energumene in the Champion Chase last time out.
Captain Guinness, who finished ahead of Greaneteen at the Cheltenham Festival, will also reoppose for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore while Funambule Sivola and Editeur Du Gite make up the remainder of the field.
Celebration Chase runners and riders
Captain Guinness Rachael Blackmore
Editeur Du Gite Niall Houlihan
Funambule Sivola Charlie Deutsch
Greaneteen Harry Cobden
Jonbon Aidan Coleman
Scottish National star returns
Kitty's Light will seek to make a winning return just one week on from his triumph in the Scottish National after he was declared among a field of 18 for the bet365 Gold Cup (2.15).
The Christian Williams-trained runner will carry a stone less than at Ayr last Saturday and will escape a 6lb rise for that winning performance.
The seven-year-old was third in the £160,000 handicap last year behind Hewick, with runner-up Musical Slave also declared for Philip Hobbs and Aidan Coleman.
Frodon, who has posted some gallant topweight handicap performances this season, will line-up at the head of the weights once more under Bryony Frost, with Paul Nicholls also declaring Enrilo and the hat-trick seeking Broken Halo.
Recent Boyne Cup winner Annsam will make his first start at Sandown for Evan Williams while Ireland will also be represented by the Gordon Elliott-trained The Goffer, who was pulled up in the Irish Grand National last time out.
bet365 Gold Cup runners and riders
Frodon Bryony Frost
The Goffer Sean Bowen
Annsam Adam Wedge
Tea Clipper Stan Sheppard
Certainly Red Caoilin Quinn
Kitty's Light Jack Tudor
Annual Invictus Freddie Gordon
Revels Hill Kevin Brogan
Enrilo Harry Cobden
Moroder Michael Nolan
Organdi Sam Twiston-Davies
Coolvalla Rex Dingle
Broken Halo Tom Buckley
Musical Slave Aidan Coleman
Mucho Mas Kielan Woods
Court Master Beau Morgan
D'Jango Sean Houlihan
Red Happy David Noonan
Hewick makes Sandown return
Shark Hanlon has opted to skip the bet365 Gold Cup with his stable star Hewick, who instead heads a field of seven for the bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.50).
The eight-year-old was absent from Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup won by Fastorslow due to ground conditions and will now line-up in the Grade 2 contest over a bid to repeat his bet365 Gold Cup success from last year. Hewick will be partnered by Rachael Blackmore for the first time.
Paul Nicholls, who has won the race for the last three years, will saddle McFabulous and Solo, with the latter the pick of Harry Cobden.
First Flow will make just his third start of the season after falling in the early stages of the Ascot Chase in February under David Bass, while Topham runner-up Fantastic Lady also features for Nicky Henderson.
